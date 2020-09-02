Advertisement

Boys and Girls Clubs of Beloit: Helping schools during the pandemic

By Hope Salman
Published: Sep. 2, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

School districts across the country will try to combat an outbreak of Covid-19 by reminding students to wear a face mask and keep a distance from their classmates, but administrators must also plan for the worst.

“We are here for the child care aspect, but we are also here to support the distance or virtual learning,” said Mark Rand, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Beloit.

If an outbreak becomes uncontainable and facilities must shut down, some community organizations say they could step in to provide childcare, or learning situations for students.

Leaders at the Boys and Girls Clubs say their first priority is making sure parents and students are supported, that means, for the first time, they have created their own classroom setting until schools reopen next week.

As of now, the full-time day care learning option ends Tuesday. Administrators say the program is at full capacity with 30 students.

“We have the protocols in place, now we just need to execute it and follow that,” said Rand.

Making accommodations like this are what staff members say they will continue to do as the school year progresses.

“When this is all said and done, we are just going to be happy that we were able to do what we could. We are going to be grateful for the opportunity to do something we have never done before,” said Emily Peterson, Director of School Aged Programs at The Boys and Girls Club of Beloit.

