Advertisement

Biden coming to Kenosha two days after President Trump’s visit

The visit is set for Thursday
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke Monday at an event in Pittsburgh.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke Monday at an event in Pittsburgh.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - Former vice president Joe Biden is planning a trip to Kenosha on Thursday.

The Democratic presidential candidate’s visit will come just two days after President Donald Trump’s trip to the city.

According to Biden’s camp, he and his wife, Jill, will hold a community meeting during their stop. The campaign said the goal is to “bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face.”

After the meeting, the Bidens are scheduled to make a “local stop,” but campaign officials did not detail what that would entail.

The announcement did not say whether they intended to meet with the Blake family.

President Trump was in Kenosha on Tuesday, where he toured sites of burned down buildings and met with Kenosha Law Enforcement. He also announced $47 million of federal funding to help law enforcement and small business owners pick up the pieces.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

26 Fort Hood soldiers have died this year, officials say

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Eric Franklin
Fort Hood officials say eight soldiers died in some kind of accident this year, six have died by suicide, five were killed in homicides, two died of illnesses and five are still pending.

News

Madigan responds to petition for special investigative committee

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
‘I have never made a legislative decision with improper motives.’

News

AAA offers free resources for traveling during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The fuel supply chain was mostly unaffected by Hurricane Laura.

News

RPS205 projects $9.3 million deficit for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The proposed budget for the 2020-2021 school year leaves The Rockford Public School District in the red if it gets approved.

Latest News

News

Vacant house fire in Rockford is under investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
At 5:45 Wednesday morning, Rockford Fire responded to a call of a house fire. Upon arrival, the building was searched and no one was found inside.

News

Rockford housing program offers rehab money

Updated: 4 hours ago
Rockford residents can enter a lottery for up to $25,000 for home repairs

News

Rockford’s garbage pickup delayed next week

Updated: 4 hours ago
Garbage Collection delayed due to Labor Day.

News

Mail-in voting

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Army announces changes in Fort Hood leadership, names commander to head Guillen probe

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Army Tuesday announced changes in Fort Hood leadership and named the senior commander who will lead an investigation into the handling of the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

News

Rockford Public School prepare to open schools next week

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
Rockford Public Schools prepare to open school for the fall semester next Tuesday, and administrators say they are eager to have students back in the classroom.