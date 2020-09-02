Advertisement

Belvidere fire causes $20K in damages

The fire was ruled accidental.
At 5:45 Wednesday morning, Rockford Fire responded to a call of a house fire.
At 5:45 Wednesday morning, Rockford Fire responded to a call of a house fire.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - An apartment building suffered $20,000 in damages following a fire in Belvidere on Wednesday morning.

The Belvidere Fire Department was called to the 600 block of W. Locust Street for a report of smoke coming from a multi-family apartment building at 10:36 a.m. First responders reported light smoke showing from the rear of the three-story building while evacuation was taking place.

The fire was found and extinguished in a second level apartment of the 16-unit apartment complex. No injuries to either residents or first responders were reported.

The fire was ruled accidental and caused $20,000 damage to the structure which is valued at $950,000. Area departments that responded with Belvidere were Boone County Fire Districts #2 and #3, Cherry Valley Fire, Marengo Fire, Boone County EMA, OSF Lifeline and Capron Rescue Squad.

