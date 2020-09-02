Belvidere fire causes $20K in damages

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - An apartment building suffered $20,000 in damages following a fire in Belvidere on Wednesday morning.

The Belvidere Fire Department was called to the 600 block of W. Locust Street for a report of smoke coming from a multi-family apartment building at 10:36 a.m. First responders reported light smoke showing from the rear of the three-story building while evacuation was taking place.

The fire was found and extinguished in a second level apartment of the 16-unit apartment complex. No injuries to either residents or first responders were reported.

The fire was ruled accidental and caused $20,000 damage to the structure which is valued at $950,000. Area departments that responded with Belvidere were Boone County Fire Districts #2 and #3, Cherry Valley Fire, Marengo Fire, Boone County EMA, OSF Lifeline and Capron Rescue Squad.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.