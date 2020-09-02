Advertisement

2 men indicted after dog found with gunshot wound

Both are scheduled to appear in front of Judge Randy Wilt in Courtroom B on Sept. 19.
Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross
Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross(Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men were indicted by a grand jury on criminal charges related to animal cruelty in Winnebago County on Wednesday.

On Aug. 17, the Rockford City Police Department was sent to the 1100 block of W Jefferson Street for a report of shots fired where a dog was found with a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, 50-year-old Gary Edgeston was developed as a suspect. Kenneth Edgeston, 58, was also named a suspect, for actions he took to obstruct the investigation, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Gary faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated animal cruelty. Kenneth faces a charge of obstructing justice.

Both are scheduled to appear in front of Judge Randy Wilt in Courtroom B on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Staying RVC strong, new president begins tenure

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Dr. Howard Spearman started his first day as the eighth RVC president on Tuesday.

News

Boys and Girls Clubs of Beloit: Helping schools during the pandemic

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Hope Salman
“We have the protocols in place, now we just need to execute it and follow that,” said Rand.

News

How facemasks impact the enviornment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
More disposable face masks mean more trash and it’s important to know the proper way to take care of yours.

News

Facemask impact the environment

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Belvidere fire causes $20K in damages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The fire was ruled accidental

News

CDC tells states to prep for vaccines as soon as late October

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jamie Gumbrecht and Maggie Fox and Andrea Kane and Kristen Holmes
CDC confirmed documents to CNN it has sent them to city and state public health officials.

News

Doctors and survivors share information for prostate cancer awareness month

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Blue ribbons symbolize awareness in the month of September, as medical professionals warn of the impacts prostate cancer can have.

News

Winnebago Co. announces 62 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of cases to 4,325 from 4,263 from Tuesday.

News

Legislators pushing agenda that includes police reform

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The leaders of both chambers expressed support for the Black Caucus’ objectives in statements issued Tuesday.