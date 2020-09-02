2 men indicted after dog found with gunshot wound

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men were indicted by a grand jury on criminal charges related to animal cruelty in Winnebago County on Wednesday.

On Aug. 17, the Rockford City Police Department was sent to the 1100 block of W Jefferson Street for a report of shots fired where a dog was found with a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, 50-year-old Gary Edgeston was developed as a suspect. Kenneth Edgeston, 58, was also named a suspect, for actions he took to obstruct the investigation, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Gary faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated animal cruelty. Kenneth faces a charge of obstructing justice.

Both are scheduled to appear in front of Judge Randy Wilt in Courtroom B on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

