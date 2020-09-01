Winnebago Co. announces 30 new COVID-19 cases, additional death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 4,263 from 4,233 from over the weekend. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 5.0 percent.

More than 60,000 negative tests have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.

A new death was announced, meaning the total stands at 151 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96 percent recovery rate.

