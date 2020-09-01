Advertisement

Six Democrat mayors endorse Trump

The mayors claimed their region dubbed Iron Range had lost ’thousands of jobs.’
President Donald Trump delivers his Republican nomination acceptance speech in front of the White House on Aug. 27, 2020
President Donald Trump delivers his Republican nomination acceptance speech in front of the White House on Aug. 27, 2020(WBAY)
By CBS
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DULUTH, Minn. (CBS) - Six Democratic mayors in Minnesota announced they’ve endorsed President Donald Trump over Joe Biden saying the Democratic candidate hasn’t done enough to help the working class.

In the letter dated Friday and viewed by the Duluth News Tribune, the mayors argued, “by putting tariffs on our products and supporting bad trade deals, politicians like Joe Biden did nothing to help the working class.”

The mayors claimed their region dubbed Iron Range had lost “thousands of jobs.” That portion of Minnesota they represent is named for its iron ore mining districts.

The letter was signed Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson, Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe, Chisholm Mayor John Champa, Ely Mayor Chuck Novak, Eveleth Mayor Robert Vlaisavljevich and Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich.

“Today, we don’t recognize the Democratic Party,” the letter read. “It has been moved so far to the left it can no longer claim to be advocates of the working class. The hard-working Minnesotans that built their lives and supported their families here on the Range have been abandoned by radical Democrats. We didn’t choose to leave the Democratic Party, the party left us.”

Two of the mayors who signed the letter appeared during a Friday campaign event featuring Vice President Mike Pence in Duluth.

