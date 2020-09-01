Second rain in as many days a distinct possibility Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many throughout the Stateline were undoubtedly rejoicing upon the arrival of the first measurable rainfall here in three weeks Monday Afternoon. It didn’t amount to much in most spots, but the mere sight of raindrops dampening the ground was one for sore eyes. More rain appears to be in the cards Tuesday, and it’s entirely plausible this second round of wet weather could amount to quite a bit more than its predecessor.

The day’s to start out on a dry note, with a good amount of sunshine in the morning. Skies will cloud over rather quickly, though, as the noon hour approaches. Extensive cloudiness coupled with an increasingly organized easterly or northeasterly winds will restrict temperatures to the mid-70s for highs, the coolest readings witnessed here since August 4. Most of the day will be dry, though a few sprinkles or isolated showers may form by the late afternoon hours.

Most of the day will be dry Tuesday, albeit cloudy and considerably cooler. Isolated showers may develop beginning around 4:00pm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain is likely to become more widespread as the evening approaches, and several models seem to indicate a solid two to four hour window of rain may possibly ensue.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are to grow a bit more numerous early in the evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers will persist over a good portion of the region as we approach the midnight hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While Tuesday Evening’s rains most certainly erase our long-term precipitation deficits, there are indications from a number of reliable forecast models that a fair amount of rain could still come from this system.

While it won't come close to erasing our long-term deficits, Tuesday's rainfall is to be at least somewhat substantial. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures beyond Tuesday will fluctuate quite often. We’ll head back to the 80s Wednesday and Thursday, though humidity will remain in check. Another cold front will trigger a small storm chance Thursday Afternoon. Labor Day Weekend’s open is to be a cooler, but quiet and eminently comfortable one Friday. Back-to-back 80s are in the cards Saturday and Sunday, with sunshine Saturday, but a storm chance arrives in Sunday’s afternoon hours.

What follows on Labor Day proper and beyond is a precipitous shift in the pattern, one likely, if not certain, to bring us our first true taste of fall. Computer models unanimously support the notion of several days next week with high temperatures not to get out of the 60s, and lows in the 40s.

There are strong signs pointing to a much colder pattern evolving next week. Temperatures would likely only reach the 60s on a few days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There are also signs that the pattern could turn wetter during that time as well. The Climate Prediction Center puts the Stateline at the epicenter of the area most favored to feature above normal precipitation.

Not only is the pattern to turn colder next week, it also shows signs of becoming more active. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

