Rockford Public School prepare to open schools next week

(WIFR)
By Hope Salman
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Rockford Public Schools prepare to open school for the fall semester next Tuesday, and administrators say they are eager to have students back in the classroom.

“We haven’t seen kids since March. Teachers, administrators, the clerical staff are excited. We are excitedly cautious I would say. We are just trying to make sure the plan works and adjust the plan as the kids come in,” said Cory Schrank, Flinn Middle School Principal.

Auburn High School, Flinn Middle School and Gregory Elementary School principals say they will all follow Covid-19 safety guidelines. Students must wear face masks, desks will be spaced apart, stickers are on the floor to encourage social distancing, and more classrooms will be used as lunchrooms to make sure students are spaced out while eating. The schools also have remote learning options as well.

At Gregory Elementary School, staff say 50% of students will be working online and the other half will be in the classroom. That means over one-hundred and 40 students will be adapting to the new guidelines.

Lockers will not be used in RPS schools. Students can use water fountains, but are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles to school.

For a full list of details you can visit RPS205.com

