Rockford man indicted on charges of transmitting threats in interstate commerce

Cardenas was arrested on Aug. 13 and released on bond pending trial.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Rockford on two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce to injure another person.

The indictment alleges that, in February 2018, a federal law enforcement officer interviewed 25-year-old Gianni Gaspare Anthony Cardenas at a county jail about whether Cardenas had any information about the whereabouts of a federal fugitive.

According to the indictment, Cardenas told the law enforcement officer during the interview that Cardenas would “kick [the officer’s] ass” when Cardenas got out of jail. The indictment alleges that, in June 2019, Cardenas emailed the law enforcement officer seeking to arrange a meeting with the officer so that Cardenas could “clear [his] name.”

The indictment further alleges that, on or about Oct. 20, 2019, after the officer did not respond to Cardenas’s earlier emails, Cardenas sent two threatening emails to the officer. The first email stated, among other things, “Hopefully we can meet again this time with me not being in handcuffs[.]” The second email, sent less than 20 minutes later, stated, “I’ll kill you[.]”

Cardenas was arrested on Aug. 13 and released on bond pending trial. Cardenas is scheduled to appear for arraignment on the indictment on Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m., before U.S. Magistrate Judge Iain D. Johnston. The arraignment is scheduled to be conducted remotely by video conference.

Members of the public and media are able to call in to listen to the hearing using call-in number (571) 353-2300, with access code 403380724. Photographing, recording, or rebroadcasting of the court proceeding, however, is prohibited and may result in sanctions.

Each count in the indictment carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a period of supervised release, and a special assessment of $100. If convicted, the court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal sentencing statutes and the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines.

The indictment was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Talia Bucci.

