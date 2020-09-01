Advertisement

Rockford City Council review the 2020 budget

Rockford Flag at City Hall
Rockford Flag at City Hall(WIFR)
By Brittany Karlin
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s time to talk money as Rockford City Council takes a look at how the budgets changed throughout 2020 and the impacts that could have to lead into next year

The city originally projected a nearly $18 million revenue shortfall in 2020, but the August update shows an additional revenue loss of $6 million.

Finance Director Carrie Hagerty presents to the city council the revenue shortfalls to help them begin making their decisions for the 2021 budget. Hagerty says the city is missing out on about $6.7 million in revenue from tax dollars which include an 18% drop in sales tax and a 13% decrease in income tax. But even with these losses the city still plans to keep the property tax levy flat.

“McNamara and city council have committed that this is a priority for them, getting that property tax down over time and you can see the impact of that over time too. You can see the property tax decline over several years and it’s been fairly dramatic,” Hagerty said.

If the city does leave the levy flat that’s about $2 million in revenue not collected, but it would lower homeowner’s property taxes by about 3%.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tick bites on the rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
If you get bit by a tick, doctors recommend capturing it and bringing the bug in for testing.

News

Students and staff return to Freeport schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The COVID-19 plan for the Freeport School District is in action, as students and staff make their way back to the classroom for the first time since March.

News

Students and staff return to class in Freeport schools

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

RRVBC: Testing blood for Covid-19 antibodies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“The biggest thing is that we have lost about 40% of our mobile blood drives. So, we are definitely hurting for blood and blood donations,” said Cruz.

Latest News

News

No action from Pritzker’s COVID-19 price gouging pursuit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pritzker has flagged no instances of price gouging.

News

West Nile virus in Winnebago Co. mosquitoes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The WCHD made the announcement on Monday.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Belvidere Park District announces drive-in movie nights for fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The ’drive-in theatre’ will be literal: only car spaces – safely distanced – will be utilized in the fall.

News

Gas prices jump across country

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
AAA reported the national average is still 35 cents cheaper than this same time last year.

News

Winnebago Co. announces 65 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
More than 60,000 negative tests have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.