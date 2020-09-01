Rockford City Council review the 2020 budget

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s time to talk money as Rockford City Council takes a look at how the budgets changed throughout 2020 and the impacts that could have to lead into next year

The city originally projected a nearly $18 million revenue shortfall in 2020, but the August update shows an additional revenue loss of $6 million.

Finance Director Carrie Hagerty presents to the city council the revenue shortfalls to help them begin making their decisions for the 2021 budget. Hagerty says the city is missing out on about $6.7 million in revenue from tax dollars which include an 18% drop in sales tax and a 13% decrease in income tax. But even with these losses the city still plans to keep the property tax levy flat.

“McNamara and city council have committed that this is a priority for them, getting that property tax down over time and you can see the impact of that over time too. You can see the property tax decline over several years and it’s been fairly dramatic,” Hagerty said.

If the city does leave the levy flat that’s about $2 million in revenue not collected, but it would lower homeowner’s property taxes by about 3%.

