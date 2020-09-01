Jody Deery retires from daily duties at Rockford Speedway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jody Deery, the longtime owner of the Rockford Speedway, is stepping away from her daily duties after decades running the stateline staple.

Deery and her husband, Hugh, purchased the Rockford Speedway in the mid-1960′s and she became the sole owner when he passed away in 1984.

According to her son, David whom is the track’s general manager, she will continue to attend races at the track where she has worked for the last 60-plus years.

David is hoping to host an open house for his 95-year-old mother at the Short Track National Championships during the first weekend of October.

