Ill. most interesting quarantine google is McDonald’s value menu

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a weird past five months. From wonky new habits, to DIY projects, and copious amounts of food and alcohol, America is coping. Although, some states seem to be coping better than others.

While folks in some states are foregoing meat and quitting smoking, in other places they’re day drinking and eating Little Debbie Cakes. Illinois’ most interesting quarantine google search was the McDonald’s Value Menu, according to Zippia.

Using Google Trends, Zippia determined the most interesting thing each state was googling more than any other state during quarantine.

Zippia searched hundreds of terms ranging from outdoor activities to DIY, copious foods and drinks, self-improvement and not self-improvement. Interesting is subjective, selected based on what Zippia thought was the most fun.

Zippia used a broad time period ranging from April to August as the “quarantine period.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.