IDPH: 1,492 new cases of COVID-19, 39 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials reported 1,492 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional deaths Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 236,515 cases and 8,064 deaths in 102 counties in the state. The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 25 - August 31 is 4.3 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,961 specimens for a total of 4,087,122.

As of Monday night, 1,513 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 362 patients were in the ICU and 146 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The deaths include:

- Adams County: 1 male 80′s

- Bureau County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Christian County: 1 female 80′s

- Coles County: 1 male 70′s

- Cook County: 1 female 30′s, 2 females 70′s, 4 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80′s

- Jackson County: 1 male 60′s

- Kane County: 1 male 80′s

- Lake County: 1 female 80′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Macon County: 1 male 70′s

- Macoupin County: 1 female 70′s

- Madison County: 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Mercer County: 1 male 90′s

- Morgan County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Moultrie County: 1 male 80′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 70′s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 60′s

- Will County: 1 male 60′s

- Williamson County: 1 female 70′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 80′s

