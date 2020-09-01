Hononegah High School staff welcomes students back to school

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The educational experience begins as students return to Hononegah High School in-person for the first time this academic year.

Hononegah splits the students into two groups, yellow and purple they attend in-person classes every other day. The half in-person Monday leave the school around 3 p.m.

Administrators there say they will do everything they can to keep staff and students safe, but the way the school day looks and operates could change in an instant.

“As I always tell people, this is the plan we started with, but it may not be the plan we end up,” says Hononegah School Board President David Kurlinkus. “That is something that the administration will communicate to the board, and we will make any modifications to the plan together.”

When students leave the building for the day, sanitation begins. All high touch surfaces are sprayed and wiped after their use.

One parent in the district says she saw nervous expressions on her son’s face when she dropped him off but says she believes in the district’s plan and ability to keep everyone safe.

“I know people in the district and I know all that the teachers and administrators are doing to plan to make sure it is safe because they don’t want to get sick and more importantly they don’t want their kids the new kids or any of the students to get sick,” says Parent of a Hononegah High School student Nicole Walker. “I’m not worried about what they’re doing I know that they put a lot of thought into this.”

Walker says the 50-50 split of in-person and online learning is the best of both worlds for her son, giving him the opportunity to ask questions in person and learn online as well.

