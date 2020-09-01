Car shot on Broadway, two teens injured

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police investigate after a car was struck by gunfire Monday night.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Broadway just before 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired at a vehicle, before the car then crashed.

Police said two 17-year-old boys were in the car at the time, and they were taken to the hospital to be treated.

Shooting investigation: Police on scene in the 1400 blk of Broadway after a car had been struck by gunfire. The car then crashed. Two 17 year old males were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. On going investigation, avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 1, 2020

It is not clear if the teens were actually hit by gunfire, but their injuries are considered to be non life-threatening.

Rockford Police are still investigating.

