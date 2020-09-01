Advertisement

Car shot on Broadway, two teens injured

Police said two 17-year-old boys were in the car at the time.
Rockford Police investigate after a car was struck by gunfire Monday night.
Rockford Police investigate after a car was struck by gunfire Monday night.(MGN)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police investigate after a car was struck by gunfire Monday night.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Broadway just before 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired at a vehicle, before the car then crashed.

Police said two 17-year-old boys were in the car at the time, and they were taken to the hospital to be treated.

It is not clear if the teens were actually hit by gunfire, but their injuries are considered to be non life-threatening.

Rockford Police are still investigating.

