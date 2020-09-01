Advertisement

Boylan beats Guilford in match-up of NIC-10 unbeatens

Boylan's Cooper Watt tees off on Hole 9 at Elliot Golf Course. The sophomore earned medalist honors at the meet.
Boylan's Cooper Watt tees off on Hole 9 at Elliot Golf Course. The sophomore earned medalist honors at the meet.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A little rain didn’t stop Boylan and Guilford from competing in their NIC-10 dual meet at Elliot Golf Course on Monday. The Titans edged the Vikings 155-158 to stay undefeated in conference.

Individual Results

  1. Cooper Watt (Boylan) - 35 (-1) (Medalist)
  2. Luke Grall (Guilford) - 37 (+1)
  3. Nolan Brauns (Boylan) - 38 (+2)
  4. Connor Knuth (Guilford) - 39 (+3)
  5. Jack Osbourne (Boylan) - 40 (+4)
  6. Jake Shiels (Guilford) - 40 (+4)

