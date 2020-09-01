Boylan beats Guilford in match-up of NIC-10 unbeatens
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A little rain didn’t stop Boylan and Guilford from competing in their NIC-10 dual meet at Elliot Golf Course on Monday. The Titans edged the Vikings 155-158 to stay undefeated in conference.
Individual Results
- Cooper Watt (Boylan) - 35 (-1) (Medalist)
- Luke Grall (Guilford) - 37 (+1)
- Nolan Brauns (Boylan) - 38 (+2)
- Connor Knuth (Guilford) - 39 (+3)
- Jack Osbourne (Boylan) - 40 (+4)
- Jake Shiels (Guilford) - 40 (+4)
