Beloit employees test positive for COVID-19

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - – Two city of Beloit employees recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Both exposures were unrelated to their employment, according to the city of Beloit in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Contact tracing has been completed and the employees have had no in-person contact with the general public through work. Any city employees in close proximity of these individuals have been notified.

The employees will remain isolated under the guidance of the public health agency in the employees’ county of residence. For privacy reasons, the city will not be disclosing additional details about the individual’s identity.

The city of Beloit has had a total of five city employees to test positive for COVID-19 between May and Sept. 1.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.