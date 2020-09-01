Advertisement

Beloit employees test positive for COVID-19

The city of Beloit has had a total of five city employees to test positive to COVID-19 between May and Sept. 1.
(NBC15)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - – Two city of Beloit employees recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Both exposures were unrelated to their employment, according to the city of Beloit in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Contact tracing has been completed and the employees have had no in-person contact with the general public through work. Any city employees in close proximity of these individuals have been notified.

The employees will remain isolated under the guidance of the public health agency in the employees’ county of residence. For privacy reasons, the city will not be disclosing additional details about the individual’s identity.

The city of Beloit has had a total of five city employees to test positive for COVID-19 between May and Sept. 1.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. announces 30 new COVID-19 cases, additional death

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of cases to 4,263 from 4,233 from over the weekend.

News

Ill. most interesting quarantine google is McDonald’s value menu

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Zippia used a broad time period ranging from April to August as the “quarantine period.”

News

Beloit College: 2 students with COVID-19, 2 more quarantined

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Beloit College identified two students with positive test results.

News

Hononegah High School staff welcomes students back to school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Hononegah splits the students into two groups, yellow and purple they attend in-person classes every other day.

Latest News

News

9 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 800 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Farm Aid to host virtual festival

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Dave Matthews to headline Farm Aid 2020 On the Road alongside family farmers from across the country.

News

Doctors say coronavirus myths on social media are ‘spreading faster than the virus itself’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alisha Ebrahimji
The report, published on August 19, says bottom line, Facebook is failing to keep people safe and informed.

News

IDPH: 1,492 new cases of COVID-19, 39 additional deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 25 - August 31 is 4.3 percent.

News

Six Democrat mayors endorse Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS
The mayors claimed their region dubbed Iron Range had lost ’thousands of jobs.’

News

Car shot on Broadway, two teens injured

Updated: 8 hours ago
Rockford Police investigate after a car was struck by gunfire Monday night.