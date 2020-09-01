Beloit College: 2 students with COVID-19, 2 more quarantined

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Two Beloit College students tested positive for COVID-19 after a testing policy by the college was implemented.

As students returned to campus, Beloit College implemented its policy of requiring students to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before allowing them to circulate on campus or interact in person with their peers.

Through this process, Beloit College identified two students with positive test results. Both students are in isolation, and they did not have close contact with others on campus, according to the college.

The immediate placement of these students into isolation occurred according to the plan developed by Beloit College leadership. The students’ parents have been notified; the cases are not related, according to the college.

Two additional students are quarantined awaiting results from pre-arrival testing. They have not been in close contact with others on campus. Staff are in daily contact with all students involved.

