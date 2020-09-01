Advertisement

Beloit College: 2 students with COVID-19, 2 more quarantined

Beloit College identified two students with positive test results.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Two Beloit College students tested positive for COVID-19 after a testing policy by the college was implemented.

As students returned to campus, Beloit College implemented its policy of requiring students to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before allowing them to circulate on campus or interact in person with their peers.

Through this process, Beloit College identified two students with positive test results. Both students are in isolation, and they did not have close contact with others on campus, according to the college.

The immediate placement of these students into isolation occurred according to the plan developed by Beloit College leadership. The students’ parents have been notified; the cases are not related, according to the college.

Two additional students are quarantined awaiting results from pre-arrival testing. They have not been in close contact with others on campus. Staff are in daily contact with all students involved.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. announces 30 new COVID-19 cases, additional death

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of cases to 4,263 from 4,233 from over the weekend.

News

Beloit employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The city of Beloit has had a total of five city employees to test positive to COVID-19 between May and Sept. 1.

News

Ill. most interesting quarantine google is McDonald’s value menu

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Zippia used a broad time period ranging from April to August as the “quarantine period.”

News

Hononegah High School staff welcomes students back to school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Hononegah splits the students into two groups, yellow and purple they attend in-person classes every other day.

Latest News

News

9 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 800 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Farm Aid to host virtual festival

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Dave Matthews to headline Farm Aid 2020 On the Road alongside family farmers from across the country.

News

Doctors say coronavirus myths on social media are ‘spreading faster than the virus itself’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alisha Ebrahimji
The report, published on August 19, says bottom line, Facebook is failing to keep people safe and informed.

News

IDPH: 1,492 new cases of COVID-19, 39 additional deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 25 - August 31 is 4.3 percent.

News

Six Democrat mayors endorse Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS
The mayors claimed their region dubbed Iron Range had lost ’thousands of jobs.’

News

Car shot on Broadway, two teens injured

Updated: 8 hours ago
Rockford Police investigate after a car was struck by gunfire Monday night.