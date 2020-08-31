Winnebago Co. to recognize National Poll Worker Recruitment Day on Sept. 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Clerk’s Office will participate in National Poll Worker Recruitment Day on Sept. 1 to encourage more people to sign up to become election workers for the November General Election.

Established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day aims to raise awareness about the benefits and importance of poll working and inspire more Americans to volunteer, according to Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow.

“Working the polls on Election Day is a great way to strengthen our democracy, participate in the democratic process, and make it easier for vulnerable people to stay home,” Gummow said. “Even as we expand access to vote-by-mail (also known as absentee voting) options and early voting options, many voters continue to rely on in-person voting to cast a ballot.”

Most poll workers have traditionally been over the age of 61, making them especially vulnerable to complications if they contract COVID-19. This has resulted in a critical need for poll workers who are willing and able to assist with the administration of in-person voting on Election Day, according to Gummow.

“Recruiting poll workers is a challenge for many election officials across the country and the COVID-19 pandemic has made this need even more critical. We encourage Americans, who are able and willing to serve, to sign up to help America vote and work the polls on Election Day,” EAC Chairman Ben Hovland said.

While their specific duties and compensation vary depending on location, most jurisdictions task election workers with setting up and preparing the polling location, welcoming voters, verifying voter registrations and issuing ballots.

Poll workers also help ensure voters understand the voting process by demonstrating how to use voting equipment and explaining voting procedures. Election staff and poll workers are recruited and overseen by the local election authority, which provides information and training in advance of Election Day, according to Gummow.

“By encouraging more people to become poll workers in their communities, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day aims to address the critical shortage of poll workers, strengthen our democracy, inspire greater civic engagement and volunteerism, and help ensure free and fair elections in November and beyond,” Gummow said.

Anyone interested in becoming a poll worker on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 can visit here or call 815-319-4252. More about poll working and National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is available here.

