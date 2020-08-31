Advertisement

Winnebago Co. announces 65 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

More than 60,000 negative tests have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from over the weekend.

This brings the total number of cases to 4,233 from 4,168 on Friday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is 4.6 percent.

No new deaths were announced meaning the total stands at 150 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96 percent recovery rate.

