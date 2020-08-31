Winnebago Co. announces 65 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from over the weekend.

This brings the total number of cases to 4,233 from 4,168 on Friday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is 4.6 percent.

More than 60,000 negative tests have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.

No new deaths were announced meaning the total stands at 150 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96 percent recovery rate.

