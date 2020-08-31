Advertisement

West Nile virus in Winnebago Co. mosquitoes

West Nile Virus Deep Look / CC BY-SA 4.0
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department identified the West Nile virus in a pool of mosquitoes from the 61107 ZIP code that were tested for the virus.

The WCHD made the announcement on Monday. There have been no reported human cases of WNV in Winnebago County this year. However, in July, WCHD did announce a bird found in the same ZIP code 61107 tested positive for WNV. This positive test result for the mosquito indicates an increased risk of infection with WNV.

WNV can cause severe illness or even death in some people. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people.

  • Reduce the number of disease carrying mosquitoes around your home and neighborhood by:
    • Dumping standing water every five days
    • Cleaning up debris such as old leaves and twigs
    • Getting rid of old tires
    • Making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens without tears or openings
    • Telling WCHD about areas of standing water in your neighborhood by calling 815-720-4100
  • Repel mosquitoes to avoid bites by
    • Wearing shoes with socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors
    • Using EPA-registered insect repellant containing 25-30% DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535, according to label instructions
  • Report dead birds to WCHD at 815-720-4245

There is no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 is transmitted through mosquitoes.

For more information on this fact, go to the World Health Organization website here: For more information, visit the Winnebago County Health Department website or visit the department Facebook page, follow the department Twitter, or contact 815-720-4000.

