Tick bites on the rise

If you get bit by a tick, doctors recommend capturing it and bringing the bug in for testing.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When the temperature starts to dip in the fall, many lower their guard to bug bites. According to area doctors, however, this could be a risky mistake.

Infectious disease specialists with MercyHealth say the risk of a tick bite can still be high when venturing into the woods, even if it s a bit chilly.

Lyme disease is a lifelong illness spread by ticks. If you’re planning a hiking trip, advanced prevention like tucking in your jeans and wearing bug repellent can save you years of discomfort.

“Your children, you should try to give them a bath at night and do a tick check every night. Your children might get Lyme disease and not show any symptoms and it could lead to a chronic illness on their part,” Dr. Bob Tiballi of MercyHealth said.

If you get bit by a tick, doctors recommend capturing it and bringing the bug in for testing. Aggressive early treatment of Lyme disease is often the best way to protect yourself from negative side effects.

