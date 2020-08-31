RRVBC: Testing blood for Covid-19 antibodies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Starting Monday, The Rock River Valley Blood Center began testing for Covid-19 antibodies in all blood donated.

Nancy Cruz started visiting the Rock River Valley Blood Center about a year ago, to donate blood, but she never imagined her contribution would come with an added bonus.

“If I am able to give my little grain of salt then I would rather do that, than do nothing,” said Cruz.

“If you have been exposed to it and your body developed antibodies we might be able to use you as a donor for convalescent plasma,” said Heidi Ognibene, R.R.V.B.C. Director.

Convalescent plasma is a therapy that uses blood from people who’ve recovered from an illness to help others recover. One person with antibodies can donate 4 units of plasma, potentially saving 4 lives.

“The biggest thing is that we have lost about 40% of our mobile blood drives. So, we are definitely hurting for blood and blood donations,” said Cruz.

Staff members say the shortage makes it hard to keep up with the demand at area hospitals, especially with the uptick in violence.

“We are hoping it will bring more people in, and we will be able to find more people who have the antibodies to be able to treat patients in our local hospitals,” said Cruz.

Covid-19 antibody testing will not be done for those who do not donate, or for anyone who donated before August 31st.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.