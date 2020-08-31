Rockford man injured after Welworth Ave. shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was injured after a shooting in Winnebago County on Sunday night.

Deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of 2100 Welworth Ave. for a possible shots fired call at approximately 10 p.m.

Deputies then found a man in the front yard of a residence who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The 31-year-old man was taken by the Cherry Valley Fire Department to a Rockford hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a follow up investigation. If you have information, contact the Detective Bureau at (815) 319-6400 or Crime Stoppers (815) 963-7867.

