RAHFH and Guilford students built a house for a family in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -On Sunday a woman and her kids were welcomed into their brand new home built from the ground up by two Rockford groups.

Rockford Area Habitat For Humanity teamed up with the Guilford High School construction trade students to build a house for families in need. The groups came together to celebrate the homeowners success and the new home. The project cost about $130,000 but Executive Director Keri Asavedo says the reaction from families is priceless.

“Whether it’s building or helping us at our restore or you are interested in becoming a donor there is a place for everyone. at Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity and if you want to be a part of this dream for families don’t hesitate to contact that us,” Asavedo said.

This is the 5 year Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity and Guilford High School have paired up.

