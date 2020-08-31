Probation sentence for woman after fatal street racing crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old woman was sentenced to a term of probation after pleading guilty to charges related to a fatal crash in 2018.

Destiny Pendleton pleaded guilty on March 20 to charges of aggravated street racing and driving with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more in blood or breath.

On January 30, 2018, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers from the Rockford City Police Department were sent to Kishwaukee Street and Sandy Hollow Road for a report of a two-vehicle traffic crash with injuries.

At the scene, officers found a woman who was suffering from wounds from the crash. She was pronounced dead. During the investigation, the Pendleton was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.