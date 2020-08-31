Advertisement

Man sentenced to 27 years in prison for 2017 murder

Anthony S. Jenkins was 15-years-old when he shot, killed a 12-year-old in 2017.
Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for first degree murder from a 2017 case on Aug. 28.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross made the announcement on Monday morning. Anthony S. Jenkins was 15-years-old when officers were sent to the alley on the 1600 block of 4th street for a report of shots fired on May 24, 2017, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officers found a 12-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died as a result of the gunshot.

During the investigation, Jenkins was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Judge Ronald White sentenced Jenkins to 27 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for first degree murder. Jenkins previously pled guilty on Nov. 5, 2019.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

