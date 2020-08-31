Advertisement

Man injured in shooting on Rockford’s south side

Man sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Man sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.(wifr)
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police say a shooting took place on Rockford’s south side just after 5:30 Sunday.

Police responded to the 900 block of Loomis Street for a shooting investigation. Upon arrival officers located a 20-year-old man who was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is still underinvestigation.

