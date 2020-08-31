Man dead after weekend shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Rockford on Saturday afternoon.

The man had been involved in a shooting that took place on the 300 block of S. Independence Avenue on Aug. 29. He died on Aug. 30 at 2:30 p.m., according to Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz.

The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department. An autopsy is pending by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. Toxicology tests will be available in approximately three weeks.

