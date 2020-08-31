IDPH: 1,668 new cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials reported 1,668 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 235,023 cases and 8,026 deaths in 102 counties in the state. The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 24 - August 30 is 4.1 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,379 specimens for a total of 4,064,161.

As of Sunday night, 1,492 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 347 patients were in the ICU and 157 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The deaths include:

- Bureau County: 1 male 40′s

- Cook County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Lake County: 1 female 70′s

- Perry County: 1 male 90′s

