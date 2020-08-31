Gas prices jump across country

(CNN) – If it feels like you paid more for your gas last week, you’re probably right. AAA reported the national price of gas spiked about five cents to an average of $2.23.

According to AAA, Hurricane Laura is to blame for the spike. There was an increase in demand ahead of the storm.

The average cost for a gallon of gas in Rockford is $2.297 as of Monday, up from $2.263 one week ago.

Prices are expected to trend down in the week ahead, as oil production facilities in the Texas region reopen.

AAA reported the national average is still 35 cents cheaper than this same time last year.

