Gas prices jump across country

AAA reported the national average is still 35 cents cheaper than this same time last year.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – If it feels like you paid more for your gas last week, you’re probably right. AAA reported the national price of gas spiked about five cents to an average of $2.23.

According to AAA, Hurricane Laura is to blame for the spike. There was an increase in demand ahead of the storm.

The average cost for a gallon of gas in Rockford is $2.297 as of Monday, up from $2.263 one week ago.

Prices are expected to trend down in the week ahead, as oil production facilities in the Texas region reopen.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

