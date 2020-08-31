Family and friends gather to remember 18-year-old woman who died in a car accident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Family and friends gather on the corner of W. Riverside Boulevard and Central Avenue, where an accident took the life of an 18-year-old woman Wednesday morning.

“She’s gone, y’all hear me she’s gone,” says a family member of the woman.

The family says she was driving home from work when the accident happened, and that they will not soon forget her charm.

“She was our sunshine, she was our everything, she was, she was just awesome,” says the woman’s aunt Tine Threbits.

Family and friends say the woman worked two jobs, planned to attend college to become a dentist, and had a bright future ahead of her.

“She had goals, she had big dreams, I’m upset that now I can’t see her go to college, she had just graduated,” says Threbits.

“We were sitting there making arrangements she start Rock Valley College next month, I had talked her into becoming a dentist and now she’s gone,” says one family member.

The family believes the accident that took the woman’s life involved alcohol, and say they want people to think twice before they drink and drive.

“Don’t drink and drive, that’s the main one ya know, just don’t drink and drive, and tell everyone you love them you just don’t know when their last day is,” says the woman’s aunt Deborah Crumbley.

The family set up a fund in honor of the woman. To donate search for the CashApp profile $ArleciaThrebits.

