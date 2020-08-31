Advertisement

Families spend time downtown Beloit to complete the Story Stroll

Aug. 30, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A nice stroll and story time is the prefect prescription for a fun day spent with the whole family.

As families take a walk through downtown Beloit you can find story book pages in store windows. So the idea is that families walk from page to page to read the completely  story. The library decided to start the Story Stroll to allow for summer reading even when the library closed through the pandemic.

“It was pretty easy to put together but very much appreciated by families that can not only have something to do but encourage the love of reading. Particularly during summer when there’s the summer slide it’s really important,” said Amy Mitchell, Beloit Public Library.

Sunday was the last day for the story stroll but the Beloit Public Library is looking to host another story stroll soon.

