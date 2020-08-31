Ciao Bella Italian Kitchen host event to support Miss Carly’s

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of people took part in a parking lot party to enjoy a day of fun while also helping those in need.

When the shutdown happened ciao Bella Italian Kitchen wanted to do something fun to help the community. So they created B.Y.O.C. bring your own chair parking lot parties. The event includes live music, drinks and food. For every food item bought on a special menu a dollar is donated back to Miss Carly’s, an organization that helps the homeless.

“They have a very important role of feeding people who are homeless or having a really hard time. So we need to make sure we are taking care of all these nonprofits. So if it’s coming to Ciao Bella or going to an event somewhere else, show some love,” said Scott Frank, Ciao Bella Italian Kitchen owner.

Ciao Bella is hosting another parking lot party next Sunday with funding going towards Gigi’s Playhouse.

