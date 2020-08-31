Advertisement

Belvidere Park District announces drive-in movie nights for fall

The ’drive-in theatre’ will be literal: only car spaces – safely distanced – will be utilized in the fall.
(KBTX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Park District announced they will bring back drive-in movie nights from this past summer for the fall.

This comes with the release of the full schedule of feature films to be shown at the district’s newest park, Sundstrand Park, according to the Belvidere Park District.

“The two drive-in movie nights we had this summer were both sold out,” Superintendent of Recreation, Rick Wulbecker said. “Based on that initial response and all the great feedback we’ve had since; we’re pleased to be able to offer this to the community throughout the fall.”

The “drive-in theatre” will be literal: only car spaces – safely distanced – will be utilized in the fall. For summer events, there were also “lawn” spaces, which there will not be for the fall, according to the Belvidere Park District.

The cost will be $15 per car. The reconfigured space will now allow for up to 150 cars. Tickets can be purchased only at the park on the night of the movie. Credit card and cash accepted. Gates open at 6:45 p.m. while the movie starts at 8 p.m., according to the Belvidere Park District.

Below is the complete list of films and running dates:

  • 9/4 Cars
  • 9/11 Lion King (2019 version)
  • 9/18 Frozen II
  • 9/25 A Dogs Journey
  • 10/2 Toy Story 4
  • 10/16 Moana
  • 10/23 Hocus Pocus
  • 10/30 Addams Family (animated version)
  • 11/6 Mighty Ducks

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Students and staff return to Freeport schools

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The COVID-19 plan for the Freeport School District is in action, as students and staff make their way back to the classroom for the first time since March.

News

Students and staff return to class in Freeport schools

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

RRVBC: Testing blood for Covid-19 antibodies

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Hope Salman
“The biggest thing is that we have lost about 40% of our mobile blood drives. So, we are definitely hurting for blood and blood donations,” said Cruz.

News

No action from Pritzker’s COVID-19 price gouging pursuit

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Pritzker has flagged no instances of price gouging.

News

West Nile virus in Winnebago Co. mosquitoes

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The WCHD made the announcement on Monday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Gas prices jump across country

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
AAA reported the national average is still 35 cents cheaper than this same time last year.

News

Winnebago Co. announces 65 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
More than 60,000 negative tests have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.

News

Man dead after weekend shooting in Rockford

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.

News

Probation sentence for woman after fatal street racing crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Pendleton pleaded guilty on March 20 to charges of aggravated street racing and driving with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more in blood or breath.