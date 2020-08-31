Belvidere Park District announces drive-in movie nights for fall

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Park District announced they will bring back drive-in movie nights from this past summer for the fall.

This comes with the release of the full schedule of feature films to be shown at the district’s newest park, Sundstrand Park, according to the Belvidere Park District.

“The two drive-in movie nights we had this summer were both sold out,” Superintendent of Recreation, Rick Wulbecker said. “Based on that initial response and all the great feedback we’ve had since; we’re pleased to be able to offer this to the community throughout the fall.”

The “drive-in theatre” will be literal: only car spaces – safely distanced – will be utilized in the fall. For summer events, there were also “lawn” spaces, which there will not be for the fall, according to the Belvidere Park District.

The cost will be $15 per car. The reconfigured space will now allow for up to 150 cars. Tickets can be purchased only at the park on the night of the movie. Credit card and cash accepted. Gates open at 6:45 p.m. while the movie starts at 8 p.m., according to the Belvidere Park District.

Below is the complete list of films and running dates:

9/4 Cars

9/11 Lion King (2019 version)

9/18 Frozen II

9/25 A Dogs Journey

10/2 Toy Story 4

10/16 Moana

10/23 Hocus Pocus

10/30 Addams Family (animated version)

11/6 Mighty Ducks

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.