August 2020 to end in a rainfall deficit, one of the driest ever

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The theme for August 2020 and its weather pattern is ’dry.’ This is because rain has been extremely difficult to find this month. We’ll continue to remain dry until Monday afternoon before the month ends.

The last time we had measurable rainfall in Rockford was back on August 10, twenty days ago when 0.51 inches of rain fell. The day before that, 0.01 inches fell and that’s where the measly 0.52 inches of rain came from for the month. With that number, August is tied for the fourth driest August on record. Drought conditions continue across much of the stateline and area lawns show it. The drier than normal conditions will continue to grow across the region. By the time the next drought update comes Thursday, it’s entirely possible many spots could get moved into the moderate drought category.

As it stands now, August 2020 is the fourth driest ever. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

But there is a glimmer of hope as we are tracking a few chances of rain this week. A few cold fronts will move through the region but none of them will pack enough punch for any significant rain initially.

The first cold front is forecast to come through Monday late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be very similar to how this weekend acted with spots in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. While this front will come with moisture, unfortunately it will be shifted well north of the stateline. Because of that, the chance for any significant rain is low. We’ll have some scattered showers Monday afternoon and then it turns isolated into the evening and early Tuesday.

Some isolated rain chances exist at at times this week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday afternoon is when the first cold front will arrive. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday afternoon is when the first cold front will arrive. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Scattered rain chances exist Monday afternoon, early Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The second front, a stronger cold front, arrives mid-day Thursday. With this one the pattern continues as we won’t have a lot to work with here. This model in the pictures is the European model projections. It’s entirely possible this front could give us absolutely nothing because of the limited moisture, that’s why there only a 20 percent chance of rain Thursday. Highs on Thursday will warm into the low 80s, but then drop into the low 50s by Friday morning, feeling much more fall-like. Temperatures, however, will drop rather quickly as a push of colder air arrives Thursday night. Temperatures in the mid-to-lower 70s follow Friday.

Another front comes Thursday. Very little, if any rain comes from it. Temperatures drop after. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The regions best chances for rain looks to arrive late next weekend into the Labor Day holiday with another front. Mind this is still a week away and things will change as we get closer. But from what it looks like now, our region will have a bit more moisture to work with and could give us the more widespread rain we need. We’ll continue to monitor this as we get closer. Behind it for September’s first full week, expect temperatures to be much cooler and below normal.

By this time next weekend, our somewhat 'hopeful' chances for some widespread rain arrive. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.