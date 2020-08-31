3 taken to hospital after crash near Rockford City Hall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash outside Rockford City Hall Monday morning.

The two-car crash on North Second and State Street near City Hall involved one car with two people and one person in a second car just before 11 a.m.

The car pictured in this article had two people inside. They were both sent to hospital with major injuries. The second car, which is not pictured, caused the driver minor injuries. They are also headed to a local hospital.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

