Dozens gather for Rockford Unity Rally

Dozens gather in Davis Park to share stories of oppression, and work toward unifying the region through conversation.
Dozens gather in Davis Park to share stories of oppression, and work toward unifying the region through conversation.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Activists, members of the community, and some of Rockford’s local leaders gather in Davis Park, to outline some of the work done by the Rockford Youth in Action Group and what its organizers believes is the next step toward change in the region.

“We can’t just give up and say nothing can be done, we have to keep pushing,” says Co-Organizer of the Rockford Youth in Action Group Blazey Onyango.

“We are having long-overdue conversations about race, about class, about policing, about inequity and also inequality,” says Rockford Mayor Thomas McNamara.

Over the past few months, the group has worked with city leaders and the Rockford Police Department behind closed doors to try to improve the community, and organizers say the conversations have been difficult.

“I’m not going to lie to you a lot of those meetings at the beginning they were very tough, they were tough, you know people left,” says Co-Organizer of the Rockford Youth in Action Group Anthony Fort Jr.

Both Fort Jr. and Onyango believe these conversations are worth the challenges and some police personnel agree.

“I answered a lot of difficult questions and I think we shared some things back and forth and really got some good ideas and I really think we made a lot of progress,” says Assistant Deputy Chief with the Rockford Police Department Michael Dalke.

Prayers, poems, and songs were a few of the ways people at the podium shared stories. Many speakers shared stories of oppression.

“The store manager following me at the grocery store didn’t nor did the restaurant owner who called the police on me and my friend,” says community activist Nanceny Fanny. “They had a preconceived notion of what type of person who I was based off the color of my skin.”

Organizers and those who spoke at the rally advocated for one goal, change, and progress in the community they call home.

“We should never ever give up on each other, we should keep trying because we will always have a problem but how are we going to solve this problem?” says Onyango

“We have to focus on the fabric that binds us together as opposed to those things that can so easily tear us apart,” says McNamara.

Dalke invited the community to attend these meetings in the future, they happen every Wednesday at Rockford Police District 3. For more information about these meetings, reach out to the Rockford Youth in Action Group on Facebook.

