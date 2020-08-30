Advertisement

Rockford Public Schools to delay start date after technology outage

The Rockford Public School District announces its plan for fall 2020 classes, but now parents are faced with the decision of whether to send their kids back to class.
The Rockford Public School District announces its plan for fall 2020 classes, but now parents are faced with the decision of whether to send their kids back to class.(WIFR)
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students in Rockford Public School District 205 will now have a couple more days of summer vacation.

A technology outage impacting the district has caused administration to delay the first day of school by almost week. Instead of starting on Wednesday Sept. 2 students will begin Tuesday Sept. 8.

Staff members were struggling to complete training’s during this outage and in an unprecedented school year it allows teachers and students to easy back into either in-person or remote classes.

All middle and high school students will complete their first few days of class remotely and then in-person students will attend school for the first time on Thursday Sept. 10.

Elementary school students going back to class in-person will also follow a different schedule the first two days of school.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8 students with Last names A-K will attend in person and last names L-Z will stay home. Then on Wednesday, Sept. 9 it will switch and Last names L-Z will attend in person and last names A-K will stay home. Thursday, Sept. 10 and Friday Sept. 11 will be the first full attendance days for all elementary students completing in-person classes.

Elementary school students going back to school remotely will receive more information in the coming days along with all early childhood students.

Teacher institute days scheduled for Monday and Tuesday this week are rescheduled for Thursday and Friday and staff will be back at school on Thursday.

