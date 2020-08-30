Rockford Park District ends summer youth outreach program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District is ending its summer programming on a high note as the youth outreach program welcomes Forest City kids to Lockwood Park for a fun day of activities.

Funded by a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois, the Park District has partnered with other local organizations, like 100 Strong and the city’s Muslim Community Center to get kids active and involved in the community.

On Saturday, kids got the chance to get up close and personal with a variety of different farm animals, even taking a ride on a horse.

This year, Park District leaders say the program expanded to 6 new locations, welcoming more than 600 children.

“I want to see these kids try new things. The biggest thing is seeing these kids with opportunity. If we give them the opportunity, it only enhances their lives, it only enhances their lifestyle and it makes them great kids and we just really enjoy being role models,” said Oscar Martinez.

