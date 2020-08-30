Raising awareness for mental illness with annual Ride to Fight Suicide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To celebrate the life and legacy of their son and help those in need, motorcycle riders hit the road in the annual Ride to Fight Suicide on Saturday.

In its seventh year, the Whitford and Corral families, who created the Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation in his honor, say they come together to raise awareness and provide education on mental health, as well as offer support to those in the Rockford community who may be struggling.

“The bigger the ride grows and the more money we can raise, the more people we can help. So, for about every $50-70 we raise, we can provide a counseling service for someone that needs it. We can provide 2-3 first aid classes to individuals. So, the more support we get and the more money we raise, the more people we can help in the year,” said Xavier Whitford.

