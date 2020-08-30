Community demands change during March Against Police Brutality

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of Rockfordians came together to speak out against police brutality in Saturn Park on Saturday.

Hosted by the May 30th Alliance, participants marched in advocacy of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha last week.

Those with the group say they will continue to highlight what they call the injustices of the Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department when it comes to their behavior in dealing with protestors.

“I think one of the reasons we were continuous in doing this it is because of the understanding that this is an issue that even though it gets national coverage, every now and then, it’s something that happens on a regular basis. And so, we wanted people to be able to be together and have a community that they feel like they could turn to,” said community activist Leslie Rolfe.

