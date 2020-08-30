Comfortable weekend to continue along with the dry pattern

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Say goodbye to the 90s that the stateline saw for much of the past week as Saturday marked a very seasonable day with lots of sunshine. It also stayed quite dry, something the region will continue to see.

Friday marked the sixth consecutive day of 90 degrees or higher in Rockford. The last time we had a run like that in the month of August in Rockford you have to go back to August of 1991. Luckily the high temperature of 82 degrees Saturday ended that streak and we’ll have more temperatures like that in the coming days.

Yesterday marked the sixth consecutive day of 90° or higher in Rockford (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The weekend will continue on a very comfortable note on Sunday. More wall-to-wall sunshine is in the forecast and temperatures will be a bit cooler but will remain seasonable in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

One thing that will be noticeably be lacking in the forecast are the rain chances. Only two rain chances are present over the next week. They are on Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Both of these chances are very small and don’t look to come with any meaningful rain that the stateline desperately needs. Saturday marked the 20th consecutive dry day in Rockford and that streak will turn into 21 days Sunday.

Only two very small rain chances exist this week in the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We only have 0.52 inches of rain for August 2020 which is 3.79 inches below normal. It’s looking very likely, with August 2020 ending on Monday that this month will go down as one of the driest Augusts on record for Rockford. Even going into September, no big rainfall totals look to come for right now. All of the longer range computer forecast models we use have an inch or less of rain going through Labor Day.

It is likely that August 2020 will go down as one of the driest in Rockford's history. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

No matter how you slice it, we're well below normal for rainfall. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Most long range forecast models are in agreement that not much rain is heading to the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Continue to water those plants and run those sprinklers if you can because the lawns around here will continue to look a bit brown. But there is some good news to come with this forecast. More comfortable and, at times cooler temperatures look to arrive just in time for September 2020 and have high chances to last into the month.

Very high chances of below normal temperatures going into September. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The Climate Prediction Center also has the region near normal for rainfall chances for September 6-12, 2020. So if that is any glimmer of hope at least its not forecasting below normal rain chances.

The Stateline, according the CPC looks like near normal chances for precipitation into September. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

