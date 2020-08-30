Clinton man dies in a single motorcycle crash in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - A Clinton man dies in a single motorcycle crash just before 4:30 Sunday morning.

Rock County Sheriffs deputies and personnel from Janesville and Clinton Fire Departments responded to the accident to find a 31-year-old man in a ditch on S. Carvers Rock road south of E. Larson road in Bradford Township.

The Clinton man was unresponsive and life saving measures were started before the man was transported to the Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville where the man later died from his injuries.

It has not been determined if alcohol was involved in the crash and the driver was not wearing his seat belt.

No name is being released at this time and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation.

