New guidelines at Rockford City Market, vendors react to weekly protests

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department and The Rockford Park District release new guidelines expanding the designated area for protesters to gather.

Protests continue week after week at City Market and some vendors say its impacting their business.

“There haven’t been a lot of people so its been a little difficult sales wise but I’m still happy to be here,” said owner of Verite Skincare Evan Weightman.

Weightman owns and operates Verite Skincare and his first year as a vendor has been a little tough.

‘I’ve heard from people that they’re just not coming out here and being in the crowds and I’m sure that their are some people scared away by the protests,” said Weightman.

This Friday was no different with people enjoying the inside of the market and protesters on the outskirts. Rockford Police did let protesters march in the street however the second time officers asked them to move saying they were impeding traffic.

23 News did see police take one protester into custody.

Weightman says he supports the protesters and values the movement more than the money.

“Black lives matter is more important than my business in the short term,” said Weightman.

