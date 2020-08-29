More arrests at Rockford City Market, local restaurant manager fired over comments

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the fifth consecutive week at Rockford City Market, protester arrests were made as officers were patrolling the area of E. State and Water Streets during the weekly protest.

A total of seven arrests were made, including a 13-year-old girl.

The following individuals are facing charges:

Ariel Perez of Rockford, 19, Rockford Mob Action, Obstructing

Roberto Vargas of Rockford, 20, of Rockford Mob Action, Obstructing

Riley Hotchkiss of Rockford, 20, Rockford Obstructing, Resisting

Alyssa Waldsmith of Machesney Park, 18, Mob Action, Obstructing

Jordan Nelson of Broadhead, WI, 19, Obstructing, Resisting, Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Matthew Bronner of Machesney Park, 33, Mob Action, Resisting (2 counts)

Juvenile Female, 13, Rockford Mob Action, Obstructing, Resisting

During the demonstration, attendees on social media said the general manager of Taco Betty’s could be seen arguing with protestors and blocking traffic. Today, the owners of the restaurant spoke out on the business’ Facebook page saying...

“We would like to start this statement by informing the public that the employee involved in yesterdays incident is no longer employed by Taco Betty’s. His actions yesterday do not represent the staff or restaurant. Collectively we are shocked and deeply saddened by his actions. We would like to ask the public to please remember that he does not represent the opinions of staff as a whole. We support everyone’s right to protest peacefully and want to make it clear that we welcome everyone regardless of race, sex, gender, or political affiliation. We do not claim to have all the answers, or any answers at all- but as a business, and most importantly members of this community, we want to be active in the conversation surrounding finding solutions. We will be making a contribution to the Winnebago Bond Project and are working on how to get a water station set up for Friday nights. As a staff we will be actively talking about and implementing ways to be a more inclusive, inviting, and socially aware. We welcome all of your feedback, and want to be clear that we are committed to being active allies.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.