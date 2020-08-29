Many stores on Rockford’s east side boarding up, closing early Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 23 News began receiving reports Saturday afternoon of many stores along East State Street, Perryville Road and other nearby streets that are closing early.

Viewers sent the newsroom pictures of the Walmart on Walton Street closing early. Employees are reportedly being sent home and entrances are being board up. 23 News reached out to Walmart corporate for comment and received the following statement:

“To ensure the safety of our customers and associates, the Walton street Walmart store will be closed until further notice. Serving the community remains a priority for us. We are closing just as a precaution and will reopen as soon as it is appropriate to do so.”

We will be closing at 1pm today. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. Posted by Walmart Rockford - Walton St on Saturday, August 29, 2020

Plywood is being put on all store entrances at the Walmart on Rockford's east side Saturday afternoon. (Eric Hultgren)

In addition, the Meijer store on Perryville Road in Rockford is also closing early. The bare parking lots show just that.

The Meijer store on Perryville Road in Rockford closes early with a bare parking lot. (Eric Hultgren)

We also received reports of the Target store on East State Street in Rockford is also closing up shop early along with the nearby Sam’s Club on Walton Street.

There is a planned protest and march that is to take place at nearby Saturn Park at 3 p.m. The march will be hosted by the May 30th Alliance to march in advocacy of the Kenosha shooting of an unarmed black man last week. The group also says they will continue to highlight the “injustices of the Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriffs Department who have continued to assault protesters in Rockford.”

This is a developing story.

