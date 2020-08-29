Advertisement

Illinois surpasses 8,000 lives lost Saturday since start of COVID-19 pandemic

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Saturday, state health officials announced that a total of 8,008 people in Illinois have died after contracting COVID-19.

”Today is a solemn day in Illinois as we’ve now lost 8,000 lives to COVID-19,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a statement Saturday. “As we mourn the family, friends and neighbors who have been taken too soon, let’s do our part to prevent more senseless tragedy. Wear a mask. Watch your distance. Wash your hands. Every action counts.”

Illinois health officials reported 1,880 new coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths Saturday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 231,363 cases and 8,008 deaths in 102 counties in the state. The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 21 - August 28 is 4 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,784 specimens for a total of 3,973,089.

As of Friday night, 1,563 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 349 patients were in the ICU and 134 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The deaths include:

  • Cook County: 1 male 60s
  • Jackson County: 1 male 70s
  • Jersey County: 1 female 70s
  • Lake County: 1 male 90s
  • Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
  • McHenry County: 1 male 50s
  • Moultrie County: 1 male 70s
  • Richland County: 1 male 80s
  • Rock Island County: 1 male 60s
  • Will County: 1 male 60s

