Guilford boys golf stays unbeaten with win over Hononegah
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While Boylan may be the team to beat in the NIC-10, Guilford continues to make its case for the team to watch in 2020. The Vikings improved to 3-0 in conference dual matches with an impressive 151-171 win over Hononegah on Friday at Elliot Golf Course.
Individual Standings
- Andrew Carey (Guilford) - 37 (+1) (Medalist)
- Luke Grall (Guilford) - 38 (+2)
- Connor Knuth (Guilford) - 39 (+3)
- Cameron Gomez (Hononegah) - 42 (+6)
- Jack Kitzman (Hononegah) - 42 (+6)
