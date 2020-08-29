Advertisement

Guilford boys golf stays unbeaten with win over Hononegah

Connor Knuth tees off in Guilford's NIC-10 dual meet against Hononegah at Elliot Golf Course in Rockford.
Connor Knuth tees off in Guilford's NIC-10 dual meet against Hononegah at Elliot Golf Course in Rockford.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While Boylan may be the team to beat in the NIC-10, Guilford continues to make its case for the team to watch in 2020. The Vikings improved to 3-0 in conference dual matches with an impressive 151-171 win over Hononegah on Friday at Elliot Golf Course.

Individual Standings

  1. Andrew Carey (Guilford) - 37 (+1) (Medalist)
  2. Luke Grall (Guilford) - 38 (+2)
  3. Connor Knuth (Guilford) - 39 (+3)
  4. Cameron Gomez (Hononegah) - 42 (+6)
  5. Jack Kitzman (Hononegah) - 42 (+6)

