Guilford boys golf stays unbeaten with win over Hononegah

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While Boylan may be the team to beat in the NIC-10, Guilford continues to make its case for the team to watch in 2020. The Vikings improved to 3-0 in conference dual matches with an impressive 151-171 win over Hononegah on Friday at Elliot Golf Course.

Individual Standings

Andrew Carey (Guilford) - 37 (+1) (Medalist) Luke Grall (Guilford) - 38 (+2) Connor Knuth (Guilford) - 39 (+3) Cameron Gomez (Hononegah) - 42 (+6) Jack Kitzman (Hononegah) - 42 (+6)

