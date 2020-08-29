Delivery van driver killed after crash with train in rural Lena

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - A delivery van driver is dead after colliding with an oncoming freight train that struck the van on Friday.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Stephenson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Baker Road, north of Galena Road in rural Lena for a report of an accident with unknown injuries.

Upon arrival, Deputies discovered a 2018 white Econoline E350 had been southbound on Baker Road when it was struck by a westbound train at the railroad crossing.

The driver of the van was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim has not been identified, while family are notified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.