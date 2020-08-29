Advertisement

Delivery van driver killed after crash with train in rural Lena

(KVLY)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - A delivery van driver is dead after colliding with an oncoming freight train that struck the van on Friday.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Stephenson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Baker Road, north of Galena Road in rural Lena for a report of an accident with unknown injuries.

Upon arrival, Deputies discovered a 2018 white Econoline E350 had been southbound on Baker Road when it was struck by a westbound train at the railroad crossing.

The driver of the van was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim has not been identified, while family are notified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New guidelines at Rockford City Market, vendors react to weekly protests

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The Rockford Police Department and The Rockford Park District release new guidelines expanding the designated area for protesters to gather.

News

Man sentenced to 27 years in prison after killing 12-year-old in 2017

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
19-year-old Anthony Jenkins was sentenced to 27 years in prison Friday for the murder of 12-year-old Donavan Ruland in 2017.

News

Wesley Willows makes annual fundraiser a parade this year

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
With the event typically held at RVC’s Starlight Theater canceled, the group got creative and hosted a parade through the Wesley Willows campus.

News

Wesley Willows Fundraiser Box Office Parade

Updated: 18 hours ago

Latest News

News

Rockford Art Museum hosts youth to make community mural

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Creating the next generation of artists. 50 kids teamed up with an area artist Friday afternoon to bring a new mural to downtown Rockford.

News

'Lincoln' Arrested

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Yes, FEMA has enough money to cover unemployment and disaster relief

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Katie Lobosco
Even after President Donald Trump diverted $44 billion from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for federal unemployment benefits, its disaster relief fund will still have at least $25 billion to use in response to hurricanes, fires and other natural disasters over the next month.

News

Beloit College prepares to welcome students back to campus safely

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
As thousands of college students move into their school communities health experts report a corresponding spike in COVID-19 cases. 23 News explores how schools plan to enforce protocols and why some students get involved in risky behaviors.

News

Raheem King Final Verdict

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Colleges put plans in place to stop the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago